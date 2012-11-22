FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares up 1 pct at 10-day closing high
November 22, 2012 / 5:25 AM / in 5 years

Australia shares up 1 pct at 10-day closing high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 1
percent to their highest close in 10 days on Thursday, helped by
data showing China's manufacturing at a 13-month high as well as
the declaration of a ceasefire on the Gaza strip.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 43.6 points to 
4,413.1, according to the latest data. The index, which last
closed above 4,400 on Nov. 12, fell 0.4 percent on Wednesday,
breaking two days of gains.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.7
percent to 3,997.2.   

 (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
