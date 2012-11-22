Australia shares to consolidate break above 4,400

CANBERRA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares will look to consolidate their return above 4,400 points on Friday, with the market lacking early drivers after U.S. markets were closed for a holiday. * Local share price index futures edged up 0.1 percent, or 4 points, to 4,427, a 13.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1 percent to its highest close in 10 days on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 4,006.3 in early trade. * U.S. markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday. * Copper rose on Thursday after a manufacturing survey from top consumer China boosted optimism about the pace of economic recovery, with a weaker dollar against the euro also helping to lift metals prices. * The China HSBC Flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to a 13-month high of 50.4 in November, the latest indicator of recovery in Australia's top export market. . * Australia's struggling department chain David Jones Ltd will hold its annual shareholder meeting on Friday. * Copper miner Discovery Metals Ltd will respond officially to the A$824 million offer from China's Cathay Fortune Corp around Nov 23. The suitor has gone hostile after the miner's board rejected a similar offer in October. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2203 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1391.03 0.23% 3.220 USD/JPY 82.44 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6796 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1729.05 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 87.11 -0.31% -0.270 DOW JONES 12836.89 0.38% 48.38 ASIA ADRS 120.25 0.41% 0.49 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Oil dips in holiday-thinned trade on Gaza, EU data * Gold inches up as stocks rise, dollar fades * Copper gains on China economic outlook, dollar's fall For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)