Australia shares dip 0.2 pct on lack of drivers
November 22, 2012 / 11:31 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares dip 0.2 pct on lack of drivers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to opening levels)
    CANBERRA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged down
0.2 percent early on Friday, struggling to consolidate their
return above 4,400 points, with the market lacking drivers as
U.S. markets were closed for a holiday.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 9.5 points
at 4,403.6 by 2316 GMT. It rose 1 percent on Thursday, breaking
above key resistance on positive Chinese manufacturing data.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent to 4,005.4 in early trade.
    

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
