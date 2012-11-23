FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 23, 2012 / 5:26 AM / 5 years ago

Australia shares flat in quiet market post Thanksgiving

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares pared early losses to end flat on Friday, holding above 4,400 points as the market lacked drivers after Wall St was closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slipped one point to 4,413 according to the latest data. The benchmark rose 1.8 percent for the week, its highest weekly rise in four weeks.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent, or 11.1 points to 4,008.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

