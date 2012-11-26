FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares up, aided by mining stocks
November 26, 2012 / 5:30 AM / 5 years ago

Australia shares up, aided by mining stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.3 percent on Monday, led by mining shares following Wall Street’s rally on expectations of an aid agreement for Greece and strong Black Friday retail sales.

Bellwether miners BHP Billiton Ltd rose 0.8 percent and Rio Tinto Ltd inched up 0.1 percent.

Gold miners Newcrest Mining gained 1.6 percent while Medusa jumped 2.9 percent.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was 11.2 points higher to 4,424.2 according to the latest data.

Last week, the benchmark rose 1.8 percent, its highest weekly rise in four weeks.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.1 percent, or 3.7 points to 4,012.0. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by)

