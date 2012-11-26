Australia shares tread water; CSL surges to record high

(Updates with opening levels)

MELBOURNE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares were little changed in opening deals on Tuesday as investors waited for details on Greek aid talks and developments in U.S. budget discussions before making major portfolio decisions.

Shares in CSL Ltd, the world’s No. 2 blood products maker, jumped 6 percent to a record high after it lifted full-year net profit forecast to a rise of 20 percent from 12 percent previously.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 2.4 points or 0.05 percent to 4,426.6 at 2312 GMT. The benchmark added 0.3 percent on Monday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index was flat at 4,012.1.