FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares down as top miners, banks retreat
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 27, 2012 / 11:24 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares down as top miners, banks retreat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.4 percent early on Wednesday as top miners and banks declined, pulling back from two-week highs on weaker gold and oil prices and after Wall Street eased on concerns over how the U.S. budget impasse would be resolved.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 16 points at 4,440.6 by 2312 GMT. It rose 0.7 percent to a two-week closing high of 4,456.8 on Tuesday.

BHP Billiton fell 0.9 percent and Rio Tinto was down 1.7 percent.

The OECD said Australia’s economy is expected to grow at a weaker pace over the next two years..

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 2 points to 4,007.6.

U.S. stocks slid after Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid expressed disappointment that there had been little progress in dealing with the “fiscal cliff.” (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.