Australia shares seen firmer on metals prices, Wall St
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico's power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
November 29, 2012 / 10:11 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares seen firmer on metals prices, Wall St

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open stronger on Friday, helped by firmer base metals prices and
a higher finish on Wall Street, although gains there were
trimmed as optimism on a resolution to the U.S. fiscal impasse
was again called into question.
    
    * Australia's stock index futures rose 0.5 percent
to 4,512.0, an 34.3-point premium to the 4,477.7 close of the
S&P/ASX 200 index on Thursday. The benchmark rose 0.7
percent to a three-week high on Thursday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent to 4,024 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday as investors bought
on sporadic dips in a market roiled by conflicting comments from
Washington about high-stakes negotiations to avoid the "fiscal
cliff".
    * Copper rose to its highest in more than a month as the
dollar fell and the euro rose on signs the bloc's debt crisis
had started to ease and on expectations of a U.S. fiscal deal.
    * BHP Billiton will remain in focus after the top
miner said it is looking inside and outside the company as well
as using external advisers to help with succession plans for its
chief executive. 
    * Premier Investments may get a lift after poaching
a senior Myer executive, Judy Coomber, to head its
growing Peter Alexander brand.
     
                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2149 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1415.95      0.43%     6.020
 USD/JPY                          82.1         0.06%     0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6199          --    -0.014
 SPOT GOLD                        1725.16      0.34%     5.850
 US CRUDE                         87.72        1.42%     1.230
 DOW JONES                        13021.82     0.28%     36.71
 ASIA ADRS                        123.18       1.33%      1.62
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
          
  * Wall St ends higher as investors buy dips               
  * Oil up on U.S. budget optimism, Middle East tensions   
  * Gold rises with equities, U.S fiscal cliff eyed       
  * Copper hits highest in a month on dlr, U.S optimism  
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)

