Australia shares rise 0.2 pct on China PMI
December 2, 2012 / 11:26 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares rise 0.2 pct on China PMI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with opening levels)

MELBOURNE, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged up 0.2 percent in early deals on Monday, led by miners after favourable Chinese manufacturing data at the weekend and as investors bet on a local rate cut this week to boost the economy.

Top miner BHP Billiton rose 0.5 percent to A$34.55 after China’s official PMI index pointed to continued demand for Australia’s mineral exports.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 8.3 points to 4,514.3 at 2313 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Friday to end the week 2.1 percent higher.

For November, the index slipped 0.2 percent, the first monthly decline since May.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.2 percent to 4,043.3. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
