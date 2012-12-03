FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen dipping ahead of expected rate cut
December 3, 2012 / 9:36 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares seen dipping ahead of expected rate cut

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open slightly lower on Tuesday as worries about U.S. economic
growth, after manufacturing contracted in November, offset
encouraging signs of a manufacturing pick-up in China.
        
    * Investors are betting the Reserve Bank of Australia will
cut interest rates by a quarter point on Tuesday to match a
record low of 3 percent as it seeks to insulate the
resource-rich economy against a slowdown in the mining sector.
 
    * Stock index futures fell 0.3 percent to 4,536.0,
but that is still a 4.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Monday to a
five-week high.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 1.1
points to 4,050.2 in early trade.
    * Chinese manufacturing output grew last month for the first
time in more than a year, but a surprise contraction in U.S.
factory activity tempered optimism about the health of the world
economy on Monday. 
    * U.S. stocks ended weaker after the disappointing U.S.
factory numbers.
    * Copper touched a six-week high on Monday on promising
manufacturing data from top metals consumer China, but doubts
over the soundness of the global economy put a lid on gains.
    * U.S. grains giant Archer Daniels Midland Co raised
its bid for Graincorp by 4 percent to $2.9 billion, now
offering A$12.20 a share, and increased its stake in the
Australian group to 19.9 percent, a strong block against any
potential rival suitor. Graincorp last traded at A$11.94.
 
    * New Zealand telecommunications network operator Chorus Ltd
 rose 1.4 percent even after debt rating agency Moody's
warned it may cut the company's Baa2 ratings. 
 
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2102 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1409.47     -0.47%    -6.710
USD/JPY                   82.22       -0.16%    -0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.625           --     0.012
SPOT GOLD                 1715.21      0.02%     0.320
US CRUDE                  89.06        0.17%     0.150
DOW JONES                 12966.14    -0.46%    -59.44
ASIA ADRS                122.41      -0.75%     -0.93
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
