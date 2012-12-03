FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares tread water ahead of expected rate cut
December 3, 2012 / 11:36 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares tread water ahead of expected rate cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to opening levels)
    CANBERRA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares nudged up
slightly in early trade on Tuesday as investors eyed an expected
rate cut from the central bank, although sentiment was dampened
by falls on Wall Street after weak U.S. manufacturing data.
    Investors are betting the Reserve Bank of Australia will cut
interest rates by a quarter point on Tuesday to match a record
low of 3 percent as it seeks to insulate the resource-rich
economy against a slowdown in the mining sector. 
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index added 2.3 points to
4,533.8 at 2323 GMT. It rose 0.6 percent on Monday to a
five-week high.
    Banks were firmer, led by a 0.7 percent gain for National
Australia Bank. Top miner BHP Billiton slipped
0.4 percent to A$34.41, while rival Rio Tinto Ltd rose
almost 0.5 percent to A$58.82. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.1
percent to 4,046.3 in early trade.


 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Pullin)

