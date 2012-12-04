Australia shares weaken after rate cut, U.S. data weighs

(Updates to close) CANBERRA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped 0.6 percent on Tuesday, weakening further after the central bank cut interest rates a quarter point to a record-matching low, with investor sentiment dampened by concerns about U.S. growth and Washington budget talks. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut its main cash rate to 3.0 percent following its monthly policy meeting, bringing the easing since May to 125 basis points and matching the trough hit during the darkest days of the global financial crisis. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index lost 27.9 points to 4,503.6, according to the latest data. It rose 0.6 percent on Monday to a five-week high. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.8 percent to 4,015.7. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)