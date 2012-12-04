FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares a touch firmer ahead of Q3 growth numbers
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 4, 2012 / 11:21 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares a touch firmer ahead of Q3 growth numbers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged up 0.1 percent early on Wednesday in mixed trade ahead of the release of economic growth data later in the session.

Australia’s gross domestic product is expected to have increased 0.6 percent on the quarter, and 3.2 pct for the year .

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 5.4 points at 4,509.0 by 2318 GMT. It fell 0.6 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index was flat at 4,015.8. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.