Australia shares slip, banks weigh

SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped 0.3 percent, led by weakness in banking stocks, after investors ignored surprisingly strong jobs data and worried Australia’s central bank may not have done enough to shore up the domestic economy.

Banks were mostly soft, with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia the biggest drag, falling 1.2 percent.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index lost 11.1 points to 4,509.3 according to latest data. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent to 4,023.4. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)