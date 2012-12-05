FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares inch up; banks, miners lead
December 5, 2012 / 11:16 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares inch up; banks, miners lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with opening prices)

SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched up in early morning trade, boosted by banks and mining stocks after Chinese Communist Party chief Xi Jinping said the country will craft economic policies next year to ensure stable economic growth.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was 0.1 percent or 6.5 points higher at 4,526.9 by 2311 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index was up 2 points to 4,009.2

Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin

