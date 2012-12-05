FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares to climb on China growth hopes
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 5, 2012 / 10:36 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares to climb on China growth hopes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to
open a touch higher on Thursday, underpinned by mining stocks
after Chinese Communist Party chief Xi Jinping said the country
will craft economic policies next year to ensure stable economic
growth.
       
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent
to 4,531.0, a 10.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on
Wednesday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent to 4,019.0 in early trade after the country's central
bank held its key rate at a record low for a 14th straight
meeting on Thursday.
    * U.S. stocks ended a volatile trading session mostly higher
on Wednesday, even as Apple, the most valuable U.S. company,
suffered its worst day of losses in nearly four years.
    * London and Shanghai copper prices hit their highest in
nearly seven weeks on Wednesday, cheered by news that China is
seeking more effective policies to ensure stable economic
growth.
    * Communist Party chief Xi Jinping said China aimed to
stabilise exports, strengthen property controls and deepen
economic reforms, including letting market forces play a bigger
role in setting resources prices. 
    * TV broadcaster Ten Network Holdings said it would
raise about A$230 million through an entitlement offer at A$0.20
a share, a 38 percent discount to its last trade. It said it was
looking to cut costs following a poor performance as it
struggles in a weak advertising market.
    
 
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2152 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1409.28      0.16%     2.230
USD/JPY                   82.45        0.68%     0.560
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.5909          --    -0.014
SPOT GOLD                 1693.34      0.00%    -0.070
US CRUDE                  87.88       -0.70%    -0.620
DOW JONES                 13034.49     0.64%     82.71
ASIA ADRS                122.99       0.64%      0.78
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
   
        
  * Dow, S&P end higher, but Apple sinks Nasdaq in wild day 
  * Oil falls after US gasoline inventories leap higher    
  * Gold falls to one-month low on fund sales, technicals 
  * Copper notches fresh high on China hopes             
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
 

 (Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.