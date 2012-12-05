Australia shares to climb on China growth hopes

MELBOURNE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to open a touch higher on Thursday, underpinned by mining stocks after Chinese Communist Party chief Xi Jinping said the country will craft economic policies next year to ensure stable economic growth. * Local share price index futures rose 0.1 percent to 4,531.0, a 10.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Wednesday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent to 4,019.0 in early trade after the country's central bank held its key rate at a record low for a 14th straight meeting on Thursday. * U.S. stocks ended a volatile trading session mostly higher on Wednesday, even as Apple, the most valuable U.S. company, suffered its worst day of losses in nearly four years. * London and Shanghai copper prices hit their highest in nearly seven weeks on Wednesday, cheered by news that China is seeking more effective policies to ensure stable economic growth. * Communist Party chief Xi Jinping said China aimed to stabilise exports, strengthen property controls and deepen economic reforms, including letting market forces play a bigger role in setting resources prices. * TV broadcaster Ten Network Holdings said it would raise about A$230 million through an entitlement offer at A$0.20 a share, a 38 percent discount to its last trade. It said it was looking to cut costs following a poor performance as it struggles in a weak advertising market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2152 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1409.28 0.16% 2.230 USD/JPY 82.45 0.68% 0.560 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5909 -- -0.014 SPOT GOLD 1693.34 0.00% -0.070 US CRUDE 87.88 -0.70% -0.620 DOW JONES 13034.49 0.64% 82.71 ASIA ADRS 122.99 0.64% 0.78 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Dow, S&P end higher, but Apple sinks Nasdaq in wild day * Oil falls after US gasoline inventories leap higher * Gold falls to one-month low on fund sales, technicals * Copper notches fresh high on China hopes For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Editing by Richard Pullin)