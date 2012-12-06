FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen edging up on stronger miners, eye U.S. jobs
December 6, 2012 / 10:41 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares seen edging up on stronger miners, eye U.S. jobs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to inch up on
Friday, tracking modest gains in global shares, with miners
likely to be supported by rebounding iron ore prices, but with
buying likely cautious ahead of U.S. jobs data.
    
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent
to 4,528, a 18.7-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark slipped 0.3 percent on
Thursday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was nearly
flat, edging 0.3 points lower to 4,023.0 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday, a day
ahead of the key monthly jobs report, as a rebound in shares of
Apple Inchelped boost technology shares. 
    * Copper fell on Thursday along with a drop in the euro
after the European Central Bank sharply downgraded its outlook
for the region's economy, and on investor anxiety over the slow
progress in budget negotiations in the United States. 
    * Australian employment, released on Thursday, outstripped
expectations for a second month in November and the jobless rate
surprised everyone with a drop to 5.2 percent, an encouraging
report that could lessen the urgency for more interest rate
cuts.  
    * Department store Myer Holdings Ltd will hold its
annual general meeting on Thursday. 
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2202 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1413.94      0.33%     4.660
USD/JPY                   82.38       -0.01%    -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.5891          --    -0.002
SPOT GOLD                 1699.4       0.05%     0.780
US CRUDE                  86.41       -1.67%    -1.470
DOW JONES                 13074.04     0.30%     39.55
ASIA ADRS                123.57       0.47%      0.58
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                       
        
    
  * Apple's gains lift tech in quiet day before jobs data   
  * Oil falls on euro zone concerns, dollar strength       
  * Gold up on ECB rate cut talk, non-farm payrolls eyed  
  * Copper dips on dollar, US budget talks anxiety       
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
