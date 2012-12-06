FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares rise 0.7 pct, led by miners and banks
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 6, 2012 / 11:26 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares rise 0.7 pct, led by miners and banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to open)
    Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.7 percent in
early trade on Friday, tracking modest gains in global equities,
with top miners supported by rebounding iron ore prices and
banks recovering from losses in the previous session.
    BHP Billiton Ltd climbed 0.9 percent and rival Rio
Tinto Ltd added 0.6 percent. The nation's biggest
lender, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, rose 0.7
percent.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 30.8 points
to 4,540.2 by 2317 GMT. The benchmark slipped 0.3 percent on
Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.1
percent to 4,027.4 in early trade.
    

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.