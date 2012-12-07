FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares rise 0.9 pct, reaching 7-week high
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 7, 2012 / 5:31 AM / in 5 years

Australia shares rise 0.9 pct, reaching 7-week high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)
    Dec 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.9 percent on
Friday to reach a seven-week closing high, with top miners
supported by rebounding iron ore prices and the broader market
up ahead of China's industrial production data over the weekend.
    Top global miner BHP Billiton Ltd climbed 0.9
percent and rival Rio Tinto Ltd edged up 0.4 percent. 
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 42.5 points
to 4,551.8, according to the latest data. The benchmark slipped
0.3 percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.5
percent to 4,041.5 in early trade.
    

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.