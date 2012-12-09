Australia shares seen rising on China growth rebound

MELBOURNE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open slightly higher on Monday, helped by stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs growth and signs of a rebound in Chinese growth as factory output and retail sales jumped to eight-month highs in November. * Stock index futures rose 0.1 percent to 4,566.0, a 14.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index before the Chinese data was released. The benchmark rose 0.9 percent on Friday to close at a seven-week high. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent to 4,029.7 in early trade. * In New York, the Dow and the S&P 500 advanced modestly on Friday, though another sell-off in Apple depressed technology shares and kept the Nasdaq negative, overshadowing a sharply better-than-expected jobs report. * Copper rose on Friday after the U.S. jobs data pointed to improved growth prospects for the world's largest economy, though gains were limited after the Bundesbank cut its outlook for Germany's growth, boosting the dollar. * Shares in Southern Cross Media Group could come under pressure on Monday after Wesfarmers' Coles supermarkets and Telstra Corp suspended advertising with the company's popular 2DayFM station in the wake of a prank phone call to the London hospital that was treating Prince William's pregnant wife Kate. The nurse who fell for the prank was found dead on Friday in a suspected suicide. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2118 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1418.07 0.29% 4.130 USD/JPY 82.51 0.08% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6232 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1704.04 0.01% 0.150 US CRUDE 85.93 -0.38% -0.330 DOW JONES 13155.13 0.62% 81.09 ASIA ADRS 124.28 0.57% 0.71 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Dow, S&P rise on jobs, but Apple bits Nasdaq again * Oil seesaws as US job growth offsets budget deadlock * Gold rises from 1-month low after U.S. payrolls * Copper gains after U.S. jobs data For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)