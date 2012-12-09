FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen rising on China growth rebound
December 9, 2012 / 9:56 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares seen rising on China growth rebound

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open slightly higher on Monday, helped by stronger-than-expected
U.S. jobs growth and signs of a rebound in Chinese growth as
factory output and retail sales jumped to eight-month highs in
November. 
    
    * Stock index futures rose 0.1 percent to 4,566.0,
a 14.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index 
before the Chinese data was released. The benchmark rose 0.9
percent on Friday to close at a seven-week high.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3
percent to 4,029.7 in early trade.
    * In New York, the Dow and the S&P 500 advanced modestly on
Friday, though another sell-off in Apple depressed technology
shares and kept the Nasdaq negative, overshadowing a sharply
better-than-expected jobs report.
    * Copper rose on Friday after the U.S. jobs data pointed to
improved growth prospects for the world's largest economy,
though gains were limited after the Bundesbank cut its outlook
for Germany's growth, boosting the dollar.
    * Shares in Southern Cross Media Group could come
under pressure on Monday after Wesfarmers' Coles
supermarkets and Telstra Corp suspended advertising
with the company's popular 2DayFM station in the wake of a prank
phone call to the London hospital that was treating Prince
William's pregnant wife Kate. The nurse who fell for the prank
was found dead on Friday in a suspected suicide. 
  

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2118 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1418.07      0.29%     4.130
USD/JPY                   82.51        0.08%     0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6232          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1704.04      0.01%     0.150
US CRUDE                  85.93       -0.38%    -0.330
DOW JONES                 13155.13     0.62%     81.09
ASIA ADRS                124.28       0.57%      0.71
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
  * Dow, S&P rise on jobs, but Apple bits Nasdaq again      
  * Oil seesaws as US job growth offsets budget deadlock   
  * Gold rises from 1-month low after U.S. payrolls       
  * Copper gains after U.S. jobs data                    
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
