Australia shares edge up on strong growth, Austereo falls
December 9, 2012 / 11:31 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares edge up on strong growth, Austereo falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with opening prices)

SYDNEY, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged up 0.2 percent on Monday, led by mining and banking stocks as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs growth and a jump in Chinese factory output and retail sales bolstered the local market.

Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd rallied 0.9 percent, while rival BHP Billiton was flat. Banks were firmer, headed by Westpac Banking Corp, up 0.4 percent.

Shares in radio station owner Southern Cross Austereo fell 7 percent amid a backlash and cancelled advertising after the death of a nurse following a prank call to the hospital treating Prince William’s pregnant wife.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 6.7 points at 4,558.5 by 2315 GMT. The index rose 0.9 percent on Friday to close at a seven-week high.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent to 4,027.4.

Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin

