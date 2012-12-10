FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen rising for 3rd day, metals firm
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 10, 2012 / 10:16 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares seen rising for 3rd day, metals firm

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open higher on Tuesday, with the resource sector gaining
momentum from higher base metals, gold and oil prices and
investors hoping to see fresh economic stimulus from the U.S.
Federal Reserve this week.
    
    * Stock index futures rose 0.2 percent to 4,577.0,
a 19.1 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
. The benchmark rose 0.1 percent on Monday.
    * U.S. stocks edged higher as technology shares bounced back
after recent weakness and McDonald's posted strong monthly
sales.  
    * Copper hit its highest price in almost two months as
investors took heart from rising factory output growth in top
consumer China, although data also showed Chinese exports and
imports were below forecasts, tempering the metal's gains.
    * The U.S. Federal Reserve holds a two-day policy meeting
this week, and analysts expect it to announce monthly bond
purchases of $45 billion, on top of the $40 billion in
mortgage-backed security purchases it announced in September.
 
    * Lynas Corp shares will be watched after the
company was told it must export waste material created by
operations at its rare earths plant in Malaysia or risk having
its operating license revoked. 
    * Engineering firm Downer EDI has reached a
negotiated settlement on a Singapore tunnel dispute and agreed
to pay S$50 million.
   * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 4.3
points to 4,0926.5 in early trade.
      
                                                                   
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2152 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1418.55      0.03%     0.480
 USD/JPY                          82.32       -0.01%    -0.010
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.6164          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1712.2       0.04%     0.610
 US CRUDE                         85.67       -0.30%    -0.260
 DOW JONES                        13169.88     0.11%     14.75
 ASIA ADRS                        124.32       0.03%      0.04
 -------------------------------------------------------------     
 
           
  * Wall St gets small lift from tech and McDonald's       
  * Oil gains after Chinese oil imports grow              
  * Gold rises on U.S. budget talks, Fed stimulus hopes  
  * Copper near 2-month high on China data              
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.