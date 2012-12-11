FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen extending gains into 4th day
December 11, 2012 / 10:36 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares seen extending gains into 4th day

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

CANBERRA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen
starting higher on Wednesday on the back of Wall Street gains
and higher iron ore prices, with investors focusing on Federal
Reserve's policy meeting decision later in the day and the U.S.
budget talks. 
    
    * Local stock index futures rose 0.3 percent, or 16
points, to 4,596.0, a 20-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index. The benchmark climbed 0.4 percent to a
seven-week high on Tuesday. 
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was down 0.3
percent at 4,016.1 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, led by gains in technology
companies, helping the S&P 500 end at its highest since Election
Day. 
    * Copper fell as disappointing U.S. trade deficit data
prompted traders to take profits, but the metal was underpinned
by a weaker dollar and faster growth in factory output in big
metals consumer China. 
    * Spot iron ore prices rose to their highest since July,
backed by buying from top importer China as steel mills kept
production plants humming in anticipation of a stronger pick-up
in demand next year.
    * Top miner BHP Billiton Ltd has agreed to sell its
interest in the Browse liquefied natural gas project to
PetroChina International Investment (Australia) Pty Ltd
 for $1.63 billion. 
    * Australian building products maker Alesco Corp Ltd
 said paints maker DuluxGroup Ltd has declared
its offer for Alesco unconditional.
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2153 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1427.84      0.65%     9.290
USD/JPY                   82.5         0.21%     0.170
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6558          --     0.038
SPOT GOLD                 1709.59     -0.02%    -0.260
US CRUDE                  85.67        0.13%     0.110
DOW JONES                 13248.44     0.60%     78.56
ASIA ADRS                124.97       0.52%      0.65
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                         
    
  * Big tech boosts S&P 500 to best close since election   
  * Brent crude ends higher as OPEC output slips          
  * Gold edges down on U.S. budget hopes before FOMC     
  * Copper dips from 2-mth high; China, dlr support     
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
