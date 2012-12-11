FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares rise for 4th day to near 17-month high
December 11, 2012 / 11:31 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares rise for 4th day to near 17-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to open)
    CANBERRA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.4
percent in early trade on Wednesday on the back of Wall Street
gains and higher iron ore prices, touching a nearly 17-month
high, with investors also focusing on the U.S. Federal Reserve's
policy meeting decision later in the day.
    The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 18.7 points to 4.595.1 as
of 2321 GMT, extending gains into a fourth straight session. The
benchmark climbed 0.4 percent to a seven-week high on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was down 0.5
percent at 4,007.7.
    Top miner BHP Billiton Ltd rose 1 percent after it
said it would sell its interest in the Browse liquefied natural
gas project to PetroChina International Investment (Australia)
Pty Ltd for $1.63 billion. 

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
