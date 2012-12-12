FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 12, 2012 / 10:46 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares may extend gains into a fifth day

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares may stretch
gains to a fifth day on Thursday, although trade will be
cautious after the U.S. S&P 500 fell from a seven-week high
after the Federal Reserve said monetary policy won't be enough
to offset damage from the "fiscal cliff."
    
    * Local share index futures rose 3 points to
4,599.0, a 15.2-point premium to the underlying close of the
S&P/ASX 200 index, which rose to a 17-month high on
Wednesday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent to 3,985.4 in early trade.
    * Copper prices rose slightly to near two-month highs 
    * Graincorp Ltd said an upwardly revised offer from
Archer Daniels Midland Co still "materially undervalues"
it. 
    * Iluka Resources Ltd may come under pressure after
it said zircon and synthetic rutile volumes are near the bottom
end of previously advised ranges and market conditions for its
mineral sands products remain challenging.  
      
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2238 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1428.48      0.04%     0.640
USD/JPY                   83.13       -0.14%    -0.120
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7023          --     0.046
SPOT GOLD                 1711.17     -0.02%    -0.380
US CRUDE                  86.77        1.14%     0.980
DOW JONES                 13245.45    -0.02%     -2.99
ASIA ADRS                125.55       0.46%      0.58
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                  
  
  * Wall St ends almost flat as Bernanke warns on cliff"   
  * Oil up on more Fed stimulus, OPEC holds output target 
  * Gold rises after Fed makes surprise low-rate pledge  
  * LME copper rises on Fed stimulus hopes,China revival 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)

