Australia shares extend ascent into fifth day
December 12, 2012 / 11:26 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares extend ascent into fifth day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares nudged up
0.1 percent early on Thursday, extending gains to a fifth day
after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced new stimulus measures
while at the same time warning monetary policy won't be enough
to offset damage from the "fiscal cliff."
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index, which hit a
17-month high on Wednesday, was up 4 points at 4,587.8 by 2317
GMT.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent to 3,985.4.
    Iluka Resources Ltd sank 4 percent after it said
zircon and synthetic rutile volumes are near the bottom end of
advised ranges and market conditions for its mineral sands
products remained challenging. 

 (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)

