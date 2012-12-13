FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Strong currency extinguishes Australia share rally
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 13, 2012 / 5:30 AM / 5 years ago

Strong currency extinguishes Australia share rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares were unable
to build on 17-month highs on Thursday as a rise in the
Australian dollar to three-month highs stifled this week's
rally.
    A strong currency lowers receipts from exports and can make
it harder for companies to compete due to costs such as labour. 
    The upside for stocks was also contained by concerns about
the lack of breakthrough in U.S. budget talks to avert the
"fiscal cliff," some $600 billion of tax hikes and spending cuts
scheduled to start from January.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index shed 1 point, the
first decline in five days, to end at 4,582.8, according to the
latest data. 
    The index hit an intraday high of 4,603.5 on Wednesday and
closed at a 17-month high. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5
percent to 3,974.7.

 (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.