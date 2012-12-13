FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen weaker on AUD, U.S. fiscal worries
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 13, 2012 / 10:21 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares seen weaker on AUD, U.S. fiscal worries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares look set to
open slightly softer on Friday, with sentiment dampened by a
high currency and after European and U.S. equity markets
faltered as talks on the U.S. "fiscal cliff" appeared to stall.
    
    * Local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent
to 4583, in line with the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index. 
    * A five-day rally in Australian shares stalled on Thursday,
with the index ending just one point below Wednesday's 17-month
closing high.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent to 3,982.9 in early trade.
    * On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended a six-day winning
streak, retreating as worries intensified that Washington's
fiscal negotiations were dragging on with little progress.
    * Copper fell on the impasse in U.S. budget talks and on
concerns that the Federal Reserve's decision to tie its monetary
policy to unemployment might limit economic stimulus.
    * Insurer IAG will be watched after selling its
loss-making UK operations, including selling Equity Red Star to
buyout firm Aquiline Capital Partners for about A$130 million. 
    * Shares in Premier Investments will be in focus
after saying in a newspaper report it was on the lookout for 
retail acquisitions after a hiring spree of senior executives.
    
                                                                         
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2135 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1419.45     -0.63%    -9.030
 USD/JPY                          83.62        0.44%     0.370
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7299          --     0.028
 SPOT GOLD                        1696.19     -0.90%   -15.360
 US CRUDE                         86.15       -0.71%    -0.620
 DOW JONES                        13170.72    -0.56%    -74.73
 ASIA ADRS                        125.35      -0.16%     -0.20
 -------------------------------------------------------------           
 
       
  * Wall St ends six days of gains on 'cliff' worries      
  * Oil falls as fiscal cliffhanger fuels caution         
  * Gold falls as Fed fears prompt position liquidations 
  * Copper falls after Fed decision; fiscal worries drag 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.