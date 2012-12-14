FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares end flat near 17-mth high
December 14, 2012 / 5:31 AM / in 5 years

Australia shares end flat near 17-mth high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with close)

MELBOURNE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended flat, giving up most of the day’s gains despite encouraging manufacturing data from China as investors remained cautious amid stalled U.S. talks to avert steep tax increases and spending cuts.

Miners were only slightly shored up by the HSBC flash purchasing managers’ index in China which rose to 50.9, a 14-month high and the 5th straight monthly gain, on the back of increases in new orders and jobs.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index picked up less than 1 point to end at 4,583.1 according to the latest data, not far off this week’s intraday high and 17-month peak of 4,603.5.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent to 3,979.2.

Reporting by Sonali Paul and Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

