Australia shares seen slipping on U.S. fiscal caution

MELBOURNE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Monday on uncertainty over whether the United States will avoid steep tax hikes and spending cuts in two weeks that could trigger a recession. * Local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent to 4,571.0, a 12.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark ended flat on Friday near a 17-month high. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.1 percent to 3,975.2 in early trade. * U.S. stocks fell on Friday as another slide in Apple took a toll and investors unloaded some shares because of the uncertainty surrounding the "fiscal cliff" negotiations. * Copper was steady on Friday, with a brightening economic outlook for big metal consumer China offsetting concerns about the euro zone's deteriorating economy and a potential fiscal crisis in the United States. * Uranium miners such as Paladin Energy could get a boost after the pro-nuclear power Liberal Democratic Party won Japan's election in a landslide. * Publisher Fairfax Media said it has sold its remaining 51 percent stake in New Zealand online auction and classified business Trade Me Ltd for A$616 million ($649 million) to help cut debt. Trade Me shares were on a halt while Fairfax completed the sale at $3.05 a share. * Fortescue Metals Group said it is considering selling a minority stake in its Pilbara Infrastructure arm after receiving strong interest in the iron ore port and rail assets from a number of strategic and financial parties. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2109 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1413.58 -0.41% -5.870 USD/JPY 84.32 -0.2% -0.170 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7041 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1695.09 0.04% 0.690 US CRUDE 86.73 0.98% 0.840 DOW JONES 13135.01 -0.27% -35.71 ASIA ADRS 125.98 0.50% 0.63 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends lower on sour Apple, 'cliff' uncertainty * Oil rises on China data as January Brent nears expiry * Gold under $1,700 on US fiscal worry, thin trade * Copper steady, China data offsets euro zone gloom For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on ($1 = 0.9485 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)