Australia shares seen slipping on U.S. fiscal caution
December 16, 2012 / 9:46 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares seen slipping on U.S. fiscal caution

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open lower on Monday on uncertainty over whether the United
States will avoid steep tax hikes and spending cuts in two weeks
that could trigger a recession.
    
    * Local share price index futures fell 0.2 percent
to 4,571.0, a 12.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index. The benchmark ended flat on Friday near a
17-month high.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.1
percent to 3,975.2 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks fell on Friday as another slide in Apple took
a toll and investors unloaded some shares because of the
uncertainty surrounding the "fiscal cliff" negotiations.
    * Copper was steady on Friday, with a brightening economic
outlook for big metal consumer China offsetting concerns about
the euro zone's deteriorating economy and a potential fiscal
crisis in the United States.
    * Uranium miners such as Paladin Energy could get a
boost after the pro-nuclear power Liberal Democratic Party won
Japan's election in a landslide.
    * Publisher Fairfax Media said it has sold its
remaining 51 percent stake in New Zealand online auction and
classified business Trade Me Ltd for A$616 million
($649 million) to help cut debt. Trade Me shares were on a halt
while Fairfax completed the sale at $3.05 a share.
 
    * Fortescue Metals Group said it is considering
selling a minority stake in its Pilbara Infrastructure arm 
after receiving strong interest in the iron ore port and rail
assets from a number of strategic and financial parties.
 

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2109 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1413.58     -0.41%    -5.870
USD/JPY                   84.32        -0.2%    -0.170
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7041          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1695.09      0.04%     0.690
US CRUDE                  86.73        0.98%     0.840
DOW JONES                 13135.01    -0.27%    -35.71
ASIA ADRS                125.98       0.50%      0.63
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
($1 = 0.9485 Australian dollars)

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)

