Australia shares ease 0.3 pct; Fortescue rises

(Updates with opening levels) MELBOURNE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares opened 0.3 percent lower on Monday on uncertainty over whether the United States will avoid steep tax hikes and spending cuts in two weeks that threaten to trigger a U.S. recession. Shares in Fortescue Metals Group jumped 2.6 percent after the group said it is considering selling a minority stake in its Pilbara Infrastructure arm after receiving strong interest in the iron ore port and rail assets from a number of strategic and financial parties. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 11.8 points to stand at 4,571.3 at 2318 GMT. The benchmark ended flat on Friday near a 17-month high. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.25 percent to 3,969.3. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)