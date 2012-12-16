FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares ease 0.3 pct; Fortescue rises
December 16, 2012 / 11:26 PM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with opening levels)
    MELBOURNE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares opened 0.3
percent lower on Monday on uncertainty over whether the United
States will avoid steep tax hikes and spending cuts in two weeks
that threaten to trigger a U.S. recession.
    Shares in Fortescue Metals Group jumped 2.6 percent
after the group said it is considering selling a minority stake
in its Pilbara Infrastructure arm after receiving strong
interest in the iron ore port and rail assets from a number of
strategic and financial parties.   
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 11.8 points
to stand at 4,571.3 at 2318 GMT. The benchmark ended flat on
Friday near a 17-month high.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.25
percent to 3,969.3.


 (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

