Australia shares seen rising on hopes for U.S. budget talks
December 17, 2012 / 10:26 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares seen rising on hopes for U.S. budget talks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open higher on Tuesday, lifted by a rise in iron ore prices to a
five-month high and by gains on Wall Street on revived optimism
that a deal to avert the U.S. "fiscal cliff" will soon be
reached.
    
    * Stock index futures rose 0.5 percent to 4,597.0,
a 23.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
. The benchmark ended down slightly on Monday, having hit
a 17-month high last week.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was little
changed at 3,967 in early trade.
    * On Wall Street, the S&P 500 ended at its highest in almost
two months on hopes negotiations over the fiscal cliff were
making progress and that a deal could be reached in days.
    * Copper edged lower as the market waited for an agreement
on the U.S. fiscal impasse.
    * Spot iron ore prices touched a five-month high of $130 a
tonne as traders in China, the world's top buyer, booked more
cargoes in anticipation that steel mills would need to start
restocking the raw ingredient as soon as the next quarter.   
    * Incitec Pivot, which has been expanding its
explosives business to offset falling prices for its fertiliser
sales, holds its annual shareholders' meeting.
    * Cape Lambert Resources announced plans for an
on-market buyback of 10 percent of its shares.
 
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2210 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1430.36      1.19%    16.780
USD/JPY                   83.88           0%     0.000
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7734          --     0.069
SPOT GOLD                 1697.45     -0.01%    -0.200
US CRUDE                  87.45        0.83%     0.720
DOW JONES                 13235.39     0.76%    100.38
ASIA ADRS                126.67       0.55%      0.69
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
  * Optimism about 'cliff' boosts Wall St                  
  * Oil-Brent dips, US crude rises on fiscal talks        
  * Gold capped by US budget talks progress              
  * Copper down slightly on U.S fiscal cliff uncertainty 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by John Mair)

