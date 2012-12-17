FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 17, 2012 / 11:26 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares at 4,600, just shy of 17-mth high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with opening levels)
    MELBOURNE, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares climbed 0.6
percent in early trade on Tuesday to 4,600, propelled by a rise
in iron ore prices and by gains on Wall Street on renewed
optimism that a deal to avert the U.S. 'fiscal cliff' will soon
be reached.
    Top miners led the gains, with Rio Tinto up 1.4
percent.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 27.3 points
to 4,600.7 at 2312 GMT, just shy of last week's 17-month high of
4,603. The benchmark ended down slightly on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was down 2
points at 3,964.4.
    


 (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
