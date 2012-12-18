FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares rise 0.5 pct, resources lead
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 18, 2012 / 5:21 AM / 5 years ago

Australia shares rise 0.5 pct, resources lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with closing levels)
    MELBOURNE, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares gained 0.5
percent on Tuesday to a 17-month high, boosted by hopes for
further rate cuts and optimism about U.S. budget talks.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 21.8 points
to 4,595.2, according to latest data, the highest close since
July 22, 2011. Resource stocks closed higher, propelled by a
rise in iron ore prices.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index closed 0.3
percent higher at 3,979.3.

 (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.