FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares at fresh 17-mth highs
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 18, 2012 / 11:21 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares at fresh 17-mth highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.6 percent to fresh 17-month highs on Wednesday as top miners and banks gained after advances in U.S. stocks, oil and base metal prices on signs of progress in talks to avoid the U.S. “fiscal cliff”.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 27 points at 4,621.8 by 2314 GMT. It climbed 0.5 percent on Tuesday to 4,595.2.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.8 percent to 4,011.6.

Surfwear company Billabong International remained on trading halt as it said it has received a $556 million takeover bid for the company.

Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.