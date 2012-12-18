Australia shares at fresh 17-mth highs

MELBOURNE, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.6 percent to fresh 17-month highs on Wednesday as top miners and banks gained after advances in U.S. stocks, oil and base metal prices on signs of progress in talks to avoid the U.S. “fiscal cliff”.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 27 points at 4,621.8 by 2314 GMT. It climbed 0.5 percent on Tuesday to 4,595.2.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.8 percent to 4,011.6.

Surfwear company Billabong International remained on trading halt as it said it has received a $556 million takeover bid for the company.