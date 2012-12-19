FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares rally, highest close in 17 months
December 19, 2012 / 5:28 AM / 5 years ago

Australia shares rally, highest close in 17 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with closing levels)
    SYDNEY, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares rallied 0.5
percent, breaking above the 4,600 level, lifted by strong metal
prices and optimism over U.S. budget talks to avoid the "fiscal
cliff" of automatic spending cuts and tax increases. 
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 22.6 points
to 4,617.8, according to latest data, the highest close since
July 8, 2011.
    Top miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd
 jumped 1.1 percent and 1.6 percent respectively. 
    OZ Minerals dropped 9.8 percent, its biggest
one-day drop in 3-1/2 years, on talk that analysts were cutting
forecasts for production and earnings. Oz Minerals' spokeswoman
was not immediately available for comment.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index closed 1.1
percent, or 43.8 points higher at 4,023.

 (Reporting by Thuy Ong and Sonali Paul; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)

