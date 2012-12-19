FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares open flat ahead of options expiry
December 19, 2012 / 11:56 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares open flat ahead of options expiry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares were almost flat in early trade on Thursday, ahead of the noon expiry of the December share price futures contract.

Westpac Banking Corp rose 0.3 percent. Telecommunications giant Telstra gained 0.4 percent while blood products maker CSL Ltd rose 0.5 percent.

But mining stocks were lower, with Rio Tinto Ltd losing 1.5 percent.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.47 points at 4,617.3 by 2341 GMT. It climbed 0.5 percent on Wednesday to its highest close since July 8, 2011.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6 percent to 4,046.4. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

