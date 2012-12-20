FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares buoyed by defensives, reach fresh 17-month high
December 20, 2012 / 6:01 AM / in 5 years

Australian shares buoyed by defensives, reach fresh 17-month high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates with comments, details)
    SYDNEY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.4
percent on Thursday, buoyed by  defensive stocks while investor
sentiment remained averse to risk over fears U.S. lawmakers
might not reach a deal in time to avoid tax hikes and spending
cuts in the new year.
    Wall St. fell on Wednesday as confidence waned that a deal
could be struck soon to avoid the "fiscal cliff". 
    The Australian market also pared gains after the centre-left
Labor government abandoned a long-held pledge to return its
budget to surplus in the current financial year, which ends in
June 2013. 
    The government blamed a very strong Australian dollar and
lower export earnings for blowing a large hole in tax takings. 
    "The market didn't receive (Treasurer) Wayne Swan's comments
about the end of the budget surplus too well, so our index has
come down after the announcement," said Miguel Audencial, a
sales trader at CMC Markets.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 16.3 points
at 4,634.1 to reach a fresh 17-month high. It climbed 0.5
percent on Wednesday to hit its highest closing level since July
8, 2011.
    Defensive stocks were strong, with telecommunications giant
Telstra rising 0.2 percent, blood products maker CSL
Ltd up 1 percent and supermarket giant Wesfarmer
 jumping 1.3 percent.
    "We've got a good defensive sector that has performed well
today, that's carried our market and played off the energy
sector," said Audencial. "We are looking at a risk-off 
mentality for some investors right now."
    "So overnight, there were some concerns that the fiscal
cliff negotiations would not push through as they intended
originally," he said.
    Banking stocks were also strong, with Westpac Banking Corp
 leading gains, up 0.7 percent.
    Miners were weak. BHP Billiton Ltd traded flat,
while rival Rio Tinto dropped 0.6 percent. Energy
stocks were also down, with Woodside Petroleum losing
1.2 percent and Santos dropping 1.5 percent. 
    Flagship carrier Qantas gained 0.7 percent after
Australia's competition watchdog gave conditional approval to an
alliance between the struggling airline and Dubai's Emirates
. The deal was approved for only five years, not 10 as
had been sought. 
    The expiry of the December quarter SPI 200 futures and
options and December equity options and index options on Friday
boosted volumes as investors traded off before the options
became worthless.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index jumped 1.3
percent to 4,075.5 points.

 (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
