FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares rise, reach fresh 17-month high
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 20, 2012 / 5:31 AM / 5 years ago

Australia shares rise, reach fresh 17-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with closing levels)
    SYDNEY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.4
percent on Thursday, buoyed by defensive stocks while investor
sentiment remained averse to risk over worries that U.S.
lawmakers might not reach a deal in time to avoid tax hikes and
spending cuts in the new year.
    The market also pared gains after Australia's centre-left
Labor government abandoned a long-held pledge to return its
budget to surplus in the current financial year, which ends in
June 2013.
    The government blamed a very strong Australian dollar and
lower export earnings for blowing a large hole in tax takings.
 
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 16.3 points
at 4,634.1 to a fresh 17-month high, according to latest data.
It climbed 0.5 percent on Wednesday to hit its highest closing
level since July 8, 2011.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index jumped 1.3
percent to 4,075.5 points.

 (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.