FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen up on U.S. fiscal progress hopes
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 20, 2012 / 10:26 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares seen up on U.S. fiscal progress hopes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
extend a surge that has taken them to 17-month highs into a
fourth day on Friday after U.S. stocks rose on signs of modest
progress in U.S budget negotiations.
    
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent
to 4,625, a 9.1 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 16.33 to 4,634.11 on
Thursday, its highest close in 17 months.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 11.18 to
4,087.06 in early trade.
    * U.S stocks rebounded from early losses after Republican
House Speaker John Boehner said he would keep working on a
solution to the "fiscal cliff" despite slamming President Barack
Obama's approach to budget talks.
    * Energy stocks may be pulled down by overnight falls in
gold and copper prices. 
                                                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2141 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1443.69      0.55%     7.880
 USD/JPY                          84.35       -0.06%    -0.050
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7997          --    -0.007
 SPOT GOLD                        1646.99     -1.17%   -19.570
 US CRUDE                         89.95       -0.03%    -0.030
 DOW JONES                        13311.72     0.45%     59.75
 ASIA ADRS                        131.39       1.06%      1.38
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                 
 
        
  * Wall St rebounds on some 'cliff' progress             
  * Crude futures end mixed as budget deal stalls        
  * Gold below $1,650/oz, down 1.3 pct on fund selling  
  * Copper near one-month low as U.S. fiscal talks sour 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.