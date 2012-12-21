FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares slip, fiscal cliff weighs
December 21, 2012 / 5:25 AM / 5 years ago

Australia shares slip, fiscal cliff weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with closing levels)
    SYDNEY, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped 0.2
percent on Friday pulled down by shares in mining and gold as
news of a Republican collapse in the U.S. "fiscal cliff" wrangle
weighed on investor sentiment leading up to the Christmas break.
    Miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd 
both dropped 0.9 percent.
    Gold miner Newcrest Mining slipped 0.1 percent
while Evolution slumped 6.4 percent.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was 10.5 points
lower at 4,623.6 still near the highs reached earlier this week.
The market has advanced 13.8 percent over 2012.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index lost 0.5
percent, or 20.7 points to 4,054.7.

 (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)

