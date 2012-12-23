FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen firmer in short session
December 23, 2012 / 9:56 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares seen firmer in short session

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected
to edge up on Monday, recovering from light losses late last
week although worries about the apparent stalling of U.S. fiscal
negotiations will likely cap gains.
    
    * Local share price index futures rose 25 points to
4,617.0, a 6.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index. The benchmark slipped 10.5 points to 4,623.6 on
Friday. 
    * For the year, the market is on track for a gain of 14
percent, although the benchmark remains 30 percent below its
all-time high.
    * Monday's session will be shortened ahead of the two-day
Christmas holiday and volumes will be thin, with many players
already out on vacation.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent to 4,044.8 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks finished lower on Friday after a Republican
plan to avoid the "fiscal cliff" failed to gain sufficient
support on Thursday night, draining hopes that a deal would be
reached before 2013. Still, stocks managed to rebound from the
day's lows.
    * Copper prices rose, recovering from steep falls in the
previous session, although investors remained nervous that the
United States would not be able to avert a fiscal crisis, which
could push the world's largest economy into recession.
    * News Corp's online classifieds business REA Group 
will be in focus after posting double-digit growth in the first
quarter, with earnings up 28 percent as revenues rose 17
percent.
        
                                                               
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2138 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1430.15     -0.94%   -13.540
 USD/JPY                          84.38       -0.13%    -0.110
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.7702          --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                        1657.24      0.02%     0.300
 US CRUDE                         88.66       -1.63%    -1.470
 DOW JONES                        13190.84    -0.91%   -120.88
 ASIA ADRS                        130.47      -0.70%     -0.92
 ------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
       
  * Wall St ends lower after fiscal cliff setback           
  * Oil falls as US fiscal talks dissolve                  
  * Gold rebounds to end higher, US budget in focus       
  * Copper rises after steep fall, US budget fears remain 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)

