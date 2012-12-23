Australia shares seen firmer in short session

MELBOURNE, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to edge up on Monday, recovering from light losses late last week although worries about the apparent stalling of U.S. fiscal negotiations will likely cap gains. * Local share price index futures rose 25 points to 4,617.0, a 6.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark slipped 10.5 points to 4,623.6 on Friday. * For the year, the market is on track for a gain of 14 percent, although the benchmark remains 30 percent below its all-time high. * Monday's session will be shortened ahead of the two-day Christmas holiday and volumes will be thin, with many players already out on vacation. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent to 4,044.8 in early trade. * U.S. stocks finished lower on Friday after a Republican plan to avoid the "fiscal cliff" failed to gain sufficient support on Thursday night, draining hopes that a deal would be reached before 2013. Still, stocks managed to rebound from the day's lows. * Copper prices rose, recovering from steep falls in the previous session, although investors remained nervous that the United States would not be able to avert a fiscal crisis, which could push the world's largest economy into recession. * News Corp's online classifieds business REA Group will be in focus after posting double-digit growth in the first quarter, with earnings up 28 percent as revenues rose 17 percent. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2138 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1430.15 -0.94% -13.540 USD/JPY 84.38 -0.13% -0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7702 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1657.24 0.02% 0.300 US CRUDE 88.66 -1.63% -1.470 DOW JONES 13190.84 -0.91% -120.88 ASIA ADRS 130.47 -0.70% -0.92 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends lower after fiscal cliff setback * Oil falls as US fiscal talks dissolve * Gold rebounds to end higher, US budget in focus * Copper rises after steep fall, US budget fears remain For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger)