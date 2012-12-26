FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen slipping on U.S. cliff worry
December 26, 2012 / 9:50 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares seen slipping on U.S. cliff worry

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
dip on Thursday following a two-day break, on fears U.S.
lawmakers may fail to avert sharp tax hikes and spending cuts
due to take effect next week.
    
    * There was no local stock futures trading during the 
Christmas break, but Wall Street gave a weak lead. The benchmark
S&P/ASX 200 index closed at 4,635.19 on Monday, up 0.25 percent
in a short session. 
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent to 4,065.5 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks fell for a third straight day on Wednesday,
dragged lower by retail stocks after a report showed consumers
spent less in the holiday shopping season than last year.
    * Shanghai copper rose to a one-week high on Wednesday on a
brighter outlook for demand in top consumer China, but early
gains were eroded and prices ended flat as concerns about a
potential U.S. fiscal crisis kept investors on the edge.
    * President Barack Obama is due back in Washington early
Thursday for a final effort to negotiate a deal with Congress to
avert or at least postpone the "fiscal cliff". The legislative
focus continues to shift from deficit reduction to averting the
immediate shock of the Dec. 31 cliff dive. 
    * Fortescue Metals Group should get a boost after
announcing it will go ahead developing its Kings deposit to
complete an iron ore expansion to 155 million tonnes a year,
which was put on hold in September amid a cash crunch. 
    * Investors will be looking out for early word from local
retailers on how they fared in the Christmas and post-Christmas
sales, with eyes on department store chains Myer and
David Jones, electronics retailers JB Hi-Fi 
and Harvey Norman, and others, like Premier Investments
 and The Reject Shop.   
    

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2106 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1419.83     -0.48%    -6.830
USD/JPY                   85.62        1.04%     0.880
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7528          --    -0.023
SPOT GOLD                 1659.24      0.06%     0.950
US CRUDE                  91.09        2.80%     2.480
DOW JONES                 13114.59    -0.19%    -24.49
ASIA ADRS                130.29       0.35%      0.45
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
  * Wall St down for 3rd day, retail weak                   
  * Oil jumps in thin trade, U.S. crude near 10-week high  
  * Gold up in thin post-Christmas trade; US budget focus 
  * Shanghai copper hits 1-week high, China recovery eyed 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
