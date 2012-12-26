FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares drift as U.S. fiscal talks resume
December 26, 2012 / 11:26 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares drift as U.S. fiscal talks resume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares eased
marginally on Thursday, following a two-day break from trade, as
concerns about a potential U.S. fiscal crisis kept investors on
the edge.
    President Barack Obama is due back in Washington early
Thursday for a final effort to negotiate a deal with Congress to
avert or at least postpone the "fiscal cliff". 
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was down 2 points at 4,632.7
at 2314 GMT. It rose 0.3 percent in a short session on Monday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent to 4,063.7.
    U.S. stocks fell for a third straight day after a report
showed consumers spent less in the holiday shopping season than
last year.
    Fortescue Metals Group rose 2.3 percent to A$4.45
after announcing it will go ahead developing its Kings deposit
to complete an iron ore expansion to 155 million tonnes a year,
which was put on hold in September amid a cash crunch. 

 (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by ERic Meijer)

