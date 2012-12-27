FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares up 0.3 pct; Fortescue gains
December 27, 2012 / 5:20 AM / in 5 years

Australia shares up 0.3 pct; Fortescue gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.3
percent on Thursday, following a two-day break from trade, with
volumes light as final efforts to avert or at least postpone a
U.S. "fiscal cliff" get underway. 
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 13 points to 4,648.0,
after rising 0.3 percent in a short session on Monday. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent to 4,065.5.
    Fortescue Metals Group rose 4.1 percent after
announcing it will develop its Kings deposit to complete an iron
ore expansion to 155 million tonnes a year, which had been put
on hold in September amid a cash crunch. 

 (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Eric Meijer)

