FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares on track for best year since 2009
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
December 27, 2012 / 11:26 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares on track for best year since 2009

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with opening levels)

MELBOURNE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares gained 0.3 percent in opening trade on Friday, and were on track to post the strongest annual gain since 2009, with resources supported by rising iron ore prices and investors hopes U.S. budget talks would avert the ‘fiscal cliff’.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 14.4 points to 4,662.4 at 2314 GMT.

The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Thursday and is on track to post gains of 14.9 percent for the year, the biggest gain since a 31 percent recovery in 2009 after the 2008 slump.

Local miners were supported by robust gains in spot iron ore prices, which have climbed to eight-month highs at $139.40 .IO62-CNI=SI. Fortescue Metals rose 1.1 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 3.5 points to 4,061.9.

Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.