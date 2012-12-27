Australia shares on track for best year since 2009

(Updates with opening levels)

MELBOURNE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares gained 0.3 percent in opening trade on Friday, and were on track to post the strongest annual gain since 2009, with resources supported by rising iron ore prices and investors hopes U.S. budget talks would avert the ‘fiscal cliff’.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 14.4 points to 4,662.4 at 2314 GMT.

The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Thursday and is on track to post gains of 14.9 percent for the year, the biggest gain since a 31 percent recovery in 2009 after the 2008 slump.

Local miners were supported by robust gains in spot iron ore prices, which have climbed to eight-month highs at $139.40 .IO62-CNI=SI. Fortescue Metals rose 1.1 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 3.5 points to 4,061.9.