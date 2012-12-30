FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen lower on U.S. budget talk deadlock
December 30, 2012 / 10:31 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares seen lower on U.S. budget talk deadlock

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a
weaker start on Monday ahead of the New Year's holiday, with
investors waiting on the outcome of a last-chance round of U.S.
budget talks.
        
    * Local share price index futures fell 0.5 percent
to 4.624, a 47.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent to close at
4,671.3 on Friday, its highest close since June 2, 2011.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3
percent to 4,068.9 in early trade.
    * Both the Australian and New Zealand markets will have
abbreviated sessions on Monday, New Year's Eve.
    * U.S. stocks fell for a fifth straight day on Friday,
dropping 1 percent and marking the S&P 500's longest losing
streak in three months as the government edged closer to the
"fiscal cliff" with no solution in sight. 
    * Copper fell slightly on Friday on a stronger dollar and
uncertainty over the U.S. budget talks, but signs that top
consumer China's economy is recovering limited losses. 
    * Australia is due to release private sector credit for
November on Monday.
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2207 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1402.43     -1.11%   -15.670
USD/JPY                   85.78       -0.27%    -0.230
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7009          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1655.39      0.00%     0.000
US CRUDE                  90.8        -0.08%    -0.070
DOW JONES                 12938.11    -1.21%   -158.20
ASIA ADRS                130.46      -0.16%     -0.21
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                         

        
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)

