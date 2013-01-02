FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares at 19-mo high as U.S. averts fiscal cliff
January 2, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 5 years ago

Australia shares at 19-mo high as U.S. averts fiscal cliff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 1.2
percent to a 19-month high in the first trading session of 2013,
the biggest one-day percentage gain in five months as U.S.
lawmakers agreed to a budget deal that should keep the world's
largest economy out of recession.
    By a vote of 257 to 167, the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives approved a bill to raise taxes on top earners.
 
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index, which ended 2012 up
14.6 percent in its best annual gain since 2009, rose 57 points
to 4,705.9, according to the latest data. That was the highest
since June 1, 2011.
    The New Zealand market remained closed for a holiday on
Wednesday.
    BHP Billiton rallied 2 percent while Rio Tinto
 gained 2.4 percent after iron ore prices posted the
biggest monthly increase on record in December. 

 (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

