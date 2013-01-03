FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares up 0.7 pct, miners in favour
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 3, 2013 / 5:41 AM / 5 years ago

Australia shares up 0.7 pct, miners in favour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.7 percent to a fresh 19-month high on Thursday as investors snapped up exporters such as miners on encouraging signs from the world’s top two economies.

Data showing growth in China’s services sector accelerated at its fastest pace in four months reinforced the spike in world stocks and commodity prices that followed news the U.S. avoided triggering a “fiscal cliff” budget crunch..

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 35 points to 4,740.7, according to the latest data, its highest since May 19 2011. It gained 1.2 percent on Wednesday, the biggest one-day percentage rise in five months.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent to 4,082.4 as trade resumed after holidays.

BHP Billiton added 0.8 percent to A$38.15, while Rio Tinto notched up another 2.4 percent to A$69.25. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.