FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares slip on Fed's policy concerns, miners drop
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 3, 2013 / 11:36 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares slip on Fed's policy concerns, miners drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to opening levels)
    SYDNEY, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped 0.3
percent in early morning trade on Friday, with investors pulling
back after a sharp two-day rally on the Federal Reserve's
growing concern about its highly stimulative monetary policy.  
    Big miners lost ground with BHP Billiton Ltd 
falling 1.3 percent and Rio Tinto Ltd declining 2.0
percent, although spot iron ore prices climbed to a 15-month
high of $149.80 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI on Thursday thanks to
demand from China. 
    The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 14.1 points at
4,726.6 by 2316 GMT. It rose 0.7 percent to 4,740.7 on Thursday,
its highest since May 19, 2011.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 0.1
percent to 4,084.8.
    
    

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.